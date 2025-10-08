Aston Martin Unveils DB12 S: 691HP of Raw Power and a Bold, Striking Design

Replacing the DB11, the DB12 marked a new era for Aston Martin when it debuted in 2023. The DB12 S follows closely behind, introducing key upgrades that push the brand’s performance and technology to new heights.

With competition from names like Ferrari and Bentley heating up, the DB12 S is designed to sharpen Aston Martin’s edge in the luxury sports car market. This latest model builds on the foundation of its predecessor, but the improvements made in the DB12 S aim to offer an even more compelling package for driving enthusiasts and luxury car buyers alike.

Enhanced Power and Performance

Under the hood, the DB12 S is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that now generates 691 horsepower, a 20-horsepower increase over the standard DB12. According to Motor1, this added power allows the DB12 S to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds for the coupe version, with the Volante model achieving the same in 3.5 seconds.

The performance gains are not just about raw power; the car also benefits from quicker gear shifts and a recalibrated transmission system, improving overall responsiveness and driving dynamics.

Handling has also been a major focus for Aston Martin engineers, with the DB12 S receiving updates to its suspension and weight distribution. These changes provide improved agility, ensuring the car can tackle both tight corners and high-speed stretches with precision. The DB12 S stands out in its class, offering the agility of a sports car without sacrificing the long-distance comfort expected from a grand tourer.

Aston Martin DB12 S – © Aston Martin

Aggressive Design and Aerodynamics

Aesthetically, the DB12 S is more aggressive than the base DB12, with several design updates aimed at enhancing both performance and style. The car features a new dual-element front splitter that increases downforce, improving stability at high speeds.

The hood now has new louvers, which are available in gloss black or carbon fiber, contributing to both the car’s weight reduction and its more dynamic appearance. These visual updates help the DB12 S assert its performance credentials, differentiating it from the standard DB12.

At the rear, the DB12 S is equipped with a fixed spoiler and a new diffuser, both of which improve aerodynamics. Additionally, the car’s four stacked stainless-steel tailpipes give it a distinctive look, with an optional titanium exhaust system providing a louder and more refined sound while also reducing weight. These design elements, coupled with the car’s wider stance and reworked grille, are all aimed at improving the DB12 S’s performance on the road.

The interior of the Aston Martin DB12 S – © Aston Martin

A Luxury Interior with Cutting-Edge Technology

Inside the DB12 S, Aston Martin has focused on combining luxury with cutting-edge technology. The car retains the broad interior layout introduced in the DB12, but with further refinements to improve comfort and usability. The cabin features high-quality materials such as leather and Alcantara, maintaining the luxury feel that Aston Martin is known for.

As reported by Supercar Blondie, the DB12 S also debuts Aston Martin’s new in-house infotainment system, replacing the Mercedes-Benz system previously used in the DB12. This change allows Aston Martin to offer a more seamless and intuitive user experience, with sharper graphics and enhanced functionality.

While the interior layout remains largely the same, subtle updates ensure that the DB12 S provides both performance and comfort in equal measure. The refined cabin is designed for long-distance cruising, providing the comfort needed for grand touring while maintaining the performance edge for more spirited driving. The result is a balanced interior that caters to both the driving enthusiast and those seeking a more luxurious ride.