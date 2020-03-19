No Comments

Australian Drivers Enjoy Peace of Mind with Mazda Assured

Photo: Mazda

If you love to drive the latest model, the Mazda Assured program is just what you’re looking for. This new program, available for Australian drivers, makes it easy and affordable to trade in your old Mazda and upgrade to the latest model. It also guarantees your current vehicle’s trade-in value.

Understanding the Mazda Assured program

Photo: Mazda

When you first sign up for the program, you’ll be asked to provide a deposit, pick a loan term, and guesstimate how far you think you’ll drive in the vehicle. Based on factors like these, you’ll receive a customized payment plan and interest rate, as well as a guaranteed trade-in value on the vehicle. This figure, called the Guaranteed Future Value, is described as the minimum value of your vehicle at the end of the contract, as decided by Mazda Finance.

“Mazda Assured allows customers to change their vehicle more often and as their lifestyle changes, with the reassurance of Guaranteed Future Value,” the automaker stated.

Once the loan term comes to an end, you have two options. You can choose to trade in the vehicle, with the GFV being taken off the new model’s price. But if you’d rather keep your Mazda, you have the option of continuing payments until you’ve paid off the GFV.

Mazda Managing Director Vinesh Bhindi explained the idea behind the Mazda Assured program. “Adding to customer peace of mind, Mazda Assured also provides each customer with a personalized interest rate calculated on their individual circumstances, in addition to a Guaranteed Future Value that ensures they’ll always know the minimum value that Mazda Finance has set for their vehicle at the end of their loan term,” Bhindi stated.

Good for customers and industry alike

Photo: Mazda

You might wonder why Mazda started this program for Aussie drivers. Well, the Australian Banking Royal Commission has made credit tougher to come by, which has put a dent in car sales. The automaker hopes that the new Mazda Assured program shakes things up by making it easier to get behind the wheel of a new car.

Only time will tell if the Mazda Assured program encourages more Aussie drivers to get behind the wheel. Currently, there aren’t any plans to bring the Mazda Assured program to the United States.