No Comments

Autotrader Calls Mustang Mach-E One of the Best Electric Cars

Surprise! Autotrader says the Mustang Mach-E is one of the best electric cars going

Photo: Ford

Autotrader released its list of the Best Electric Cars for 2021. Surprisingly, only 60 percent of that list are actual electric cars (more on that later). Unsurprisingly, one of the six true blue (oval) EVs to get the nod is the all-new Mustang Mach-E.

Get Rewarded: FordPass Rewards Credit Card lets you earn points for service, purchases

Autotrader: ‘Ford’s first all-electric SUV is a winner’

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E adds Autotrader’s 10 Best Electric Cars recognition to an ever-growing list of accolades. Among them: 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, Green Journal’s Green Car of the Year, and your grandma Ethel thinking it “looks just really sharp, huh?” Fair to say it’s been a hit, and it’s got a hot sales start to back up all those award wins.

There was clearly a lot for Autotrader to like about the Mustang Mach-E. Among the factors that earned the electric pony its spot on the list are “style and performance to back up its iconic name,” with the upcoming Mustang Mach-E GT getting a special shoutout. It’s also worth noting that the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition goes from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Because when isn’t that worth noting?

Autotrader also calls the Mustang Mach-E “functional as a practical, everyday driver with plenty of space for people and cargo.” And that doesn’t even include the convenient chicken wing storage compartment under the hood!

Mustang Mach-E tops Autotrader list in electric range

A whole lotta drip in this here photo

Photo: Ford

Given that this is (theoretically, at least) a list of the best electric vehicles, range and the ability to crush anxiety thereabout is crucial. Autotrader made room for six plug-in hybrids under the auspices of allowing any vehicle that can cover 15 miles or more on electric power only. Which is fair. I mean, come on, let’s not be pedants here.

As Autotrader writes: “Technically, a few of the cars on our list might more accurately be described as ‘electrified,’ but one thing is for sure — every car here has a plug and can run on electricity alone for some portion of your drive.”

Of all the vehicles on the list, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E runs the longest and furthest on electricity. Autotrader notes that the Mustang Mach-E offers an EPA-estimated range up to 300 miles, but the California Route 1 actually takes it just a little bit further at 305 miles. Either way, that’s a sizable advantage over the all-new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Volkswagen ID.4, Kona EV, Ioniq Electric, and Nissan LEAF.

Conspicuously absent? Anything from Tesla. While Autotrader says it likes Tesla cars, it notes that the exclusion comes from “well-documented challenges and inconveniences” of the ownership experience. Maybe Elon Musk can talk about this and all of his bad, dumb COVID-19 takes when he hosts SNL. Can’t wait for the sketch where he plays a parasitic billionaire who exploits workers!

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is up for grabs now at dealers nationwide. The Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition are open for preorders ahead of their launch later this year.

Also Coming Soon: The all-new Ford Bronco makes its much-anticipated debut this summer