75 Percent Opting for AWD Mustang Mach-E

The AWD Mustang Mach-E is all like, nah, not today, snow

Photo: Ford

Ford is all about telling us about trends when it comes to folks reserving their 2021 Mustang Mach-E. Earlier this month, we found at that 90 percent of New Englanders who have paid a $500 reservation fee have expressed a preference for all-wheel drive, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Somewhat more surprising: the fact that AWD is the preferred choice for around 75 percent of all reservations thus far — up from the estimated 55 percent from January.

“Mach-E’s available all-wheel drive is designed to help instill driver confidence in all conditions,” said Robert Iorio, Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicle engineering manager. “The team has integrated e-drive propulsion, all-wheel-drive calibration, and brake control in a way that optimizes fine motor skills to enable an immediate response in low-traction conditions and ensure the performance expected from Mustang — even in the snow.”

In order to ensure that the AWD Mustang Mach-E would hit that high bar, Ford engineers put it to the test at the 800-acre Smithers Winter Test Center. You can bet that means it’ll have plenty of traction and deliver plenty of action in that case. So if you see a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E busting out of a cars and coffee somewhere down the line, you can be maybe like 75 percent more optimistic that there won’t be shenanigans.

Although it’s early to tell for most, it seems like that hard work paid off. In one of the first reviews of the Mach-E, Road/Show’s Chris Paukert called the AWD Mustang Mach-E a “mold-shattering … legit drift weapon in the white stuff.” Consider these jimmies tickled.

75 percent of reservations new to the Mustang brand

Ford also revealed that the Mustang Mach-E is scoring well in terms of pulling customers away from other brands. It’s estimated that 60 percent of all reservations come from folks who haven’t owned a Ford vehicle in at least 15 years. That conquest rate is about 10 percent higher than all other Ford vehicles, including the ever-popular Explorer. Now how’s that for a hot start?

Also like the Explorer, it seems that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is pulling people away from luxury brands as well. Ford spoke with a Detroit-area business owner named Keith Simmons who said he put down his $500 on a Mustang Mach-E GT in Shadow Black with the plan to switch to Ford once he’s out of his lease on a Porsche Cayenne.

Said Simmons: “I feel like going electric is future-forward, and I like being first on the block to get something new.”

And with some 40,000+ reservations already made, it’s fair to say Keith is far from alone on that front.

