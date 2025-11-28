Up to $17,000 Off: The Best Black Friday 2025 Car Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

This year, the 2025 Black Friday deals on new cars, trucks, and SUVs are more enticing than ever, with some offers reaching up to $17,000 in cash rebates or 0% financing for as long as 72 months. With electric vehicles (EVs) seeing some of the biggest incentives, now might be the perfect time for car shoppers to make a move.

The deals have already begun, with most automakers rolling out their special offers ahead of the traditional Black Friday rush. These promotions are set to run through December 1, giving consumers an extended opportunity to secure a deal. Whether it’s cash back, interest-free financing, or a combination of both, there are plenty of deals to explore in what has become one of the auto industry’s most competitive sales periods.

Black Friday Deals Cover a Wide Range of Vehicles

According to Forbes, 68 models are available with generous cash-back deals or 0% financing, and the incentives span a wide range of vehicles, from electric cars to popular trucks and SUVs. Some of the top offers include:

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale : $17,000 lease bonus cash

: $17,000 lease bonus cash 2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale : $15,500 lease bonus cash

: $15,500 lease bonus cash 2025 Audi A6 : $6,000 cash back or lease bonus cash

: $6,000 cash back or lease bonus cash 2025 Audi Q4 e-tron : $6,000 cash back or lease bonus cash

: $6,000 cash back or lease bonus cash 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E : Up to $7,000 cash back or 0% financing for 66 months

: Up to $7,000 cash back or 0% financing for 66 months 2025 Genesis G90 : $5,000 cash back

: $5,000 cash back 2025 Kia EV9 : $10,000 cash back or 0% financing for 72 months, plus $2,500 bonus cash

: $10,000 cash back or 0% financing for 72 months, plus $2,500 bonus cash 2025 Kia Niro EV: $10,000 cash back or 0% financing for 72 months, plus $2,500 bonus cash

Alfa Romeo Tonale – © Shutterstock

For buyers seeking something with more utility, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offering 0% financing for 36 months, plus up to $3,600 in cash back, while the 2025 Ram 1500 provides 0% financing for 72 months, along with up to $2,750 cash back. These are just a few examples of the deals available on a wide variety of vehicles, from fuel-efficient sedans to full-size pickups.

Electric Vehicles Receive the Biggest Incentives

Electric vehicles (EVs) are taking center stage this Black Friday, with some of the biggest incentives of all going to fully-electric models. With the expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit earlier this year, manufacturers are offering sizable cash rebates and financing deals to make up for the loss. Among the best deals on EVs are:

2025 Kia EV6 : $10,000 cash back or 0% financing for 72 months, plus $2,500 bonus cash

: $10,000 cash back or 0% financing for 72 months, plus $2,500 bonus cash 2025 Polestar 3 : $10,000 cash back, or $7,500 cash back with 0% financing for 72 months, or $18,000 lease bonus cash

: $10,000 cash back, or $7,500 cash back with 0% financing for 72 months, or $18,000 lease bonus cash 2025 Audi Q6/SQ6 e-tron : Up to $6,000 cash back or lease bonus cash

: Up to $6,000 cash back or lease bonus cash 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 : Up to $7,500 cash back

: Up to $7,500 cash back 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9: $5,000 cash back

Kia EV6 – © Kia

These hefty incentives reflect a concerted effort by automakers to boost sales after a dip in the EV market following the end of the federal tax credit. With buyers now more hesitant to make the switch to electric due to the expiration of the rebate, manufacturers like Audi, Kia, and Polestar are sweetening the pot to encourage purchases. As reported by Forbes, such deals are especially attractive for those looking to make the transition to an electric vehicle.

Exclusive Offers for Specific Buyer Groups

In addition to the standard Black Friday deals, many manufacturers are offering targeted promotions for specific buyer groups, such as recent college graduates, first responders, military personnel, or loyal brand customers. These buyers can often access additional rebates or favorable financing terms. For instance:

2025 Infiniti QX50/QX55 : $6,500 cash back or 0% financing for 36 months

: $6,500 cash back or 0% financing for 36 months 2025 Genesis GV60 : $5,000 cash back

: $5,000 cash back 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona : $7,750 cash back or 0% financing for 72 months

: $7,750 cash back or 0% financing for 72 months 2025 Nissan Pathfinder: $5,000 cash back or 0% financing for 60 months

These incentives can make a substantial difference for buyers in these groups, adding to the appeal of Black Friday’s deals. Additionally, buyers with trade-ins or those switching from competing brands may also be eligible for additional savings, depending on the manufacturer.

It’s important for potential buyers to check the specific terms of these offers, as they often come with eligibility criteria like credit score requirements or geographic restrictions. Still, with these incentives on top of standard Black Friday promotions, there’s a lot of opportunity for savings.