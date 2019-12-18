No Comments

Best Organizational Accessories for the Buick Encore

The 2020 Encore makes a rewarding family-hauler, both on commutes and pleasure rides. Stay comfortable and organized each time you and your crew hit the road in your Buick Encore with these useful accessories.

Vertical cargo net

Store items like water bottles and soccer balls within easy reach with this vertical cargo net. It attaches to the sides of the vehicle at the rear of the cargo area to keep objects secure but as close to the bumper as possible for more convenient access when you need to grab something quickly.

Horizontal cargo net

Tired of smaller items in the trunk slipping around or wedging themselves in hard-to-reach places? This horizontal cargo net should do the trick. It attaches to the front and rear of the cargo area to keep objects in place so they’re right where you left them when it times to unpack your Encore.

Cargo organizers

Keeping your possessions neat and secure is easy with one of Buick’s two cargo organizers. The shorter one has five separate compartments and measures 8.4 inches high, so it’s suited for more compact objects like concise electronics or large fruit from the grocery store. The taller one has two large compartments and is 23.55 inches high, so it’s better for stowing bigger objects like grocery bags or laptops.

Roof rack cross rails

These brushed aluminum cross rails are as fashionable as they are functional. Whether you need to secure kayaks or some extra camping gear on the roof, this roof rack will prove a valuable add-on for weekend getaways and family vacations.

Cargo basket

Free up storage space inside your Encore when you invest in this roof-mounted cargo basket and cargo net. The basket is easy to install and remove when you don’t need it. And the net is comprised of durable shock cord mesh and impact-resistant hooks, to anchor your gear within the basket no matter what weather and winds you face along the way.

