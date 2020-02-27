No Comments

Best-Selling Cadillac Escalade Trims in the US

The majestic Escalade continues to win the hearts of new fans

From celebrities to average car owners, the Cadillac Escalade ranks high on the list of favorite SUVs here in America. If you’ve ever wondered which Escalade trims are the most popular in the States, you’re not alone. We’ve done a bit of digging to help ease your mind.

Most popular trims for the current Escalade

The Premium Luxury trim of the Escalade is the top choice for American consumers

Photo: Cadillac

Escalade Marketing Manager Dave Schiavone recently revealed trim-level sales stats for this model, as Cadillac Society’s Jonathan Lopez reports. Per Schiavone, the Premium Luxury trim accounts for 40 percent of Escalade sales here in the U.S. The Platinum trim accounts for 30 percent of model sales. The other 30 percent of sales are divided between the lower two trims, the base model and the Luxury version. These stats represent both regular- and extended-length Escalade models.

2021 Escalade trims

It will be interesting to see how sales figures change later this year when Cadillac releases the 2021 Escalade during the third quarter. The new Escalade will adopt the Y trim level strategy that models like the 2019 XT4 and CT6 models offered. This means that the 2021 Escalade will be available in five trims, instead of just four: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Platinum Luxury, Sport, and Platinum Sport.

According to Lopez, Sport trim sales account for 45 percent of overall sales for the Cadillac models that currently follow the Y trim strategy. This consumer infatuation with the Sport trim will likely carry over into 2021 Escalade sales stats.

More reasons to anticipate the 2021 Escalade

The 2021 Escalade introduces two new Sport trims for the model

Photo: Cadillac

The two Sport trims aren’t the only things about the 2021 Escalade to get excited about. Here are just a handful of other reasons to anticipate this upcoming variant.

Super Cruise technology that allows for automated lane changes and hands-free highway driving

36-speaker AKG Studio Reference system with surround sound

Independent rear suspension for a smoother, more responsive experience behind the wheel

More interior space, for extra cargo room and 40-percent more legroom for third-row passengers

Augmented reality-enabled navigation that features live street views with overlaid graphics

Industry-first curved OLED display that includes a 16.9-inch infotainment screen and 14.2-inch cluster display for an easy-to-read interface