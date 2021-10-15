No Comments

Blacked-Out Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Goes on Sale

Photo: Hyundai

A Hyundai Sonata special edition first seen on the big screen this summer can now be purchased at dealerships across the U.S. The 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition, first seen in “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” boasts an intimidating blacked-out look to match the sedan’s N Line styling and boosted performance.

In the “Snake Eyes” movie, the N Line Night Edition plays a key role in an exciting Tokyo highway chase scene, showing off with a tricky dismount from a semitrailer and a 180-degree drift.

Sonata N Line Night Edition features

To pull off its darkly menacing look, the Night Edition presents matte black mirror covers, and matte black upper door handle covers, and dark chrome badging in front and back.

The Night Edition’s 19-inch matte black alloy wheels feature red brake calipers and N logo wheel center caps made from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. A carbon fiber rear lip spoiler is also integrated into the design of this special-edition sedan.

Two exterior paint color options are available for the Night Edition: Quartz White, or Phantom Black to emphasize the dark styling theme even more.

Photo: Hyundai

Along with these special styling touches, the Night Edition will come with all of the N Line’s regular features. A 2.5-liter turbo engine sits under the hood, ready to deliver 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. A sport-tuned suspension and an N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters ensure fun-to-drive dynamics.

N Line models also feature unique front and rear fascia designs and a twin-tip dual exhaust. Interior styling includes N sport front seats, a leather-wrapped N steering wheel, and aluminum sport pedals.

The Sonata N Line Night Edition sells for an MSRP of $34,750 plus a $1,025 destination charge. Hyundai is only producing 1,000 of them, so potential customers shouldn’t waste time tracking one down.