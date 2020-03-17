No Comments

3 Breathtaking Scenic Drives in New York

The Empire State is positively teeming with natural wonders and historic treasures. Here’s a look at three scenic drives you can take to explore some of the beauty New York State has to offer.

Finger Lakes Wine and Cheese Trail

Grab a designated driver and get ready to explore some of New York State’s finest farms and vineyards. Following the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, hop on Route 90 to visit some of the state’s artisanal cheese makers, such as Keeley’s Cheese Company and Finger Lakes Dexter Creamery. You’ll also have the chance to visit the village of Aurora, which hosts the Bet the Farm Winery and Gourmet Market. A little further north, you can check out Heart & Hands Winery, which is famous for its delectable Pinot Noir. You can also take Route 414 along Seneca Lake, where you’ll find a number of notable wineries, including Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars and Standing Stone Vineyards, which makes a delightfully sweet iced wine.

Shawangunk Mountains Scenic Byway

If you love the outdoors, check out this 88-mile route through the Shawangunk Mountains. You can easily spend a day or two exploring the many historic towns and villages lining the road, but if you’re looking for adventure, save some time to explore the byway’s many hiking and rock-climbing sites. You won’t want to miss the Sam’s Point area, located in Minnewaska State Park Preserve, and the Shawangunk Cliffs provide the perfect backdrop for a breathtaking selfie.

The Great Lakes Seaway Trail

You’ll need more than a weekend to explore the entire breadth of this 518-mile route, but it’s more than worth the time you’ll invest. As one of nation’s first designated National Scenic Byways, it’s no surprise that the Great Lakes Seaway Trail whisks you past scenic views, historic sites, and quaint coastal towns. Notable destinations along the byway include lighthouses, harbors, fishing sites, and even iconic sites like Niagara Falls.

