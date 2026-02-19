This $1.3M Electric Hypercar Defies Gravity With 4,400 lbs of Downforce

The McMurtry Speirling is a product of McMurtry Automotive, a company founded in 2016 by David McMurtry. The car’s development began in secrecy, with its official unveiling taking place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021.

Since then, the Speirling has attracted global interest for its groundbreaking performance, including smashing lap records at the festival in 2022. But it’s not just about speed and agility, its ability to defy gravity sets it apart as a true engineering marvel.

Driving Upside Down: A New Era in Downforce Technology

The McMurtry Speirling achieves its gravity-defying feat through its Downforce-on-Demand fan system, a unique technology that creates a vacuum beneath the car. This system provides over 4,400 lbs of downforce, allowing the vehicle to cling to surfaces even when inverted.

According to McMurtry Automotive, this is a significant innovation that enables the car to generate more than double its own weight in downforce, even while stationary. The system relies on two powerful fans located on the vehicle, which can adjust the amount of downforce generated at the push of a button. This advanced tech enables the Speirling to drive upside down, a demonstration of just how far automotive engineering has come.

McMurtry Speirling – © McMurtry Automotive

Record-Breaking Performance and Power

In addition to its gravity-defying capabilities, the McMurtry Speirling is an incredibly powerful electric hypercar. It boasts a twin-motor setup that generates over 1,000 horsepower. The car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 1.38 seconds, with a top speed that places it among the fastest vehicles in the world.

The acceleration numbers are staggering, with 0 to 100 mph achieved in 2.63 seconds. This makes the Speirling not only an engineering marvel in terms of aerodynamics but also a serious contender in the world of high-performance vehicles. These figures highlight the car’s cutting-edge design and the capabilities of its electric powertrain, offering a new level of performance previously unseen in the automotive industry.

The Price of Innovation

The McMurtry Speirling comes with a steep price tag of $1,300,000, a reflection of the advanced technology and engineering involved in its creation. Despite the high cost, the car’s unique abilities justify its value to many. The price is a fair one considering the Speirling’s unprecedented technological capabilities, including its ability to defy gravity.

The car is not just a race car or a speed machine, it is a statement about what is possible when performance, engineering, and innovation come together. The vehicle also represents a glimpse into the future of electric hypercars, with a preview of the 2026 customer model, which will feature a 100 kWh battery pack, providing enough charge for 20 minutes of high-speed racing.