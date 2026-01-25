Bugatti Unveils the F.K.P. Hommage, a One-off W-16-Powered Tribute to the Veyron’s Legacy

Built on the Chiron Super Sport platform and named after Ferdinand Karl Piëch, the Volkswagen Group patriarch behind Bugatti’s revival, the F.K.P. Hommage stands as a physical celebration of the car that once redefined performance benchmarks in the early 2000s.

The launch of this tribute comes at a pivotal moment for Bugatti. As the brand prepares to shift towards hybrid V-16 engines, this model marks a deliberate pause, an engineered remembrance of what the Veyron meant and the legacy it carries. The F.K.P. Hommage is also the second release from Solitaire, Bugatti’s new division committed to producing no more than two fully bespoke models per year.

Inspired by the Veyron, Shaped by the Chiron

The design of the F.K.P. Hommage is a clear echo of the original Veyron. It features the iconic two-tone livery with red flanks and a black-tinted carbon fiber rear, creating an instantly recognizable silhouette. The horseshoe grille, a defining Bugatti signature, returns with more dimension, now machined from a single block of aluminum. The grille’s sculpted presence is matched by two narrow headlights and clean, ovoid air intakes that modernize the Veyron’s face.

Visually, the car sits wider and lower, riding on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires mounted on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels that mimic the blocky, chromed design of the original rollers. Two functional ducts on the roof, finished in silver, are a direct nod to the first Veyron’s airflow system.

In profile and stance, the bodywork has been subtly re-engineered. The design team eliminated sharp creases in favor of smoother, flowing lines that lend the car a more refined presence. The taillights, now two circular elements, mirror the Veyron’s shape but with a cleaner execution.

The Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage – © Bugatti

The Last Hurrah for the Quad-Turbocharged W-16

Underneath its sculpted body, the F.K.P. Hommage houses the 1,578-horsepower W-16 engine sourced from the Chiron Super Sport. This unit represents the final stage of Bugatti’s W-16 development, before it is officially replaced by a hybrid V-16 being co-developed with Cosworth for the next-generation Tourbillon model.

The mechanical configuration of the Hommage hasn’t been altered or adapted from the Chiron, it’s a straight implementation of a powertrain that defined an era. This car is not about chasing new speed records or breaking benchmarks. Instead, it’s a curated statement, a moment to recognize the extraordinary era that began with the Veyron in 2005.

As Bugatti’s Managing Director, Hendrik Malinowski, noted “The F.K.P. Hommage celebrates this uncompromising pursuit of excellence, combining the timeless proportions of the original Veyron with two decades of engineering evolution.”

© Bugatti

Craftsmanship Over Technology Inside the Cockpit

Bugatti’s commitment to hand-built luxury is evident throughout the F.K.P. Hommage’s interior, where nearly every detail has been custom-tailored. The cabin is wrapped in supple brown leather, with door panels and seats dressed in a custom fabric pattern featuring angular rhombuses and jagged lines, breaking away from traditional Chiron aesthetics.

The steering wheel has been redesigned as a clean circular shape, departing from the Chiron’s flat-bottomed approach. Centered on the dash is a distinctive Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon, an octagonal, high-end mechanical timepiece chosen specifically by the car’s future owner. This luxurious watch is embedded in a polished island finished with engine-turned silver trim, blending horology with automotive precision.

Physical controls on the center console are held within a striking fish-scale trim panel, crafted from machined solid aluminum, just like the grille and interior inlays. This high level of detail, paired with the clear absence of digital distractions, defines the F.K.P. Hommage’s interior atmosphere.

© Bugatti

While no price was confirmed, estimates suggest the vehicle could cost upward of $20 million, reflecting the handcrafted nature of the Solitaire series.