Buick Debuts V2X, New GL6 MPV at Guangzhou Auto Show

Buick debuted the refreshed GL6 at the Guangzhou Auto Show

Photo: General Motors

Buick debuted its production-ready take on vehicle-to-everything technology at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November. By rolling out V2X, Buick becomes the first brand in China to deploy the technology to the masses.

This announcement was part of a display that included 17 Buick vehicles. Among these was the updated Buick GL6 MPV, which features a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain. Also making their public debut at the show were the Buick Electra concept and the GL8 25S special edition. The 2021 Buick GL8, which launched in December, is the first vehicle in Buick’s lineup to offer V2X.

“Buick is showing a strong presence with our most advanced portfolio ever in Guangzhou,” said Molly Peck, executive director of Buick Sales and Marketing at SAIC-GM. “From electrification to connectivity to future mobility, Buick is riding an unprecedented technology wave to strengthen its market leadership and bring the greener, safer and more intelligent future a step closer to our customers in China.”

V2X paves the way for improved communication, safety

Rolling out V2X allows Buick vehicles like the GL8 to offer superior safety to customers. V2X leverages vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications for features like Emergency Braking Warning, Speed Limit Warning, and Hazard Location Warning.

This also gives Buick drivers advantages with features like the Green Light Optimization Speed Advisor. GLOSA uses data from the grid to set an optimal driving speed that will allow commuters to safely avoid red lights.

General Motors says that V2X technology will continue to expand by incorporating vehicle-to-pedestrian, vehicle-to-cloud, and vehicle-to-home applications.

New 2021 Buick GL6 gets digital cockpit, new tech

New 2021 GL6 features a digital cockpit

Photo: General Motors

The 2021 Buick GL6 gets a revised look, an electrified powertrain, and the latest in connectivity. Making its debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show last month, the GL6 boasts the Buick eConnect 3.0 system, which offers improved voice control that understands 40 percent more commands than the outgoing platform. Also new for the GL6 is an updated cockpit that marries two 10.25-inch screens together.

Buick says that the 48-volt mild-hybrid system makes the new GL6 7.6 percent more efficient than the previous version. The 2021 Buick GL6 is up for grabs now and looks to stand as one of the centerpieces in the brand’s majorly refreshed lineup.

