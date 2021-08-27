No Comments

Buick Encore, Enclave Were Top Considered Luxury Cars in Q2 2021

The 2022 Enclave

Photo: Buick

The experts at Kelley Blue Book recently released their list of the Top 10 Considered Models by Luxury Shoppers in the second quarter of 2021. They found that the Buick Encore and Enclave were some of the luxury vehicles that shoppers were most interested in buying.

How did the Buick models perform?

The 2022 Encore

Photo: Buick

During the second quarter, 66 percent of luxury vehicle shoppers considered choosing a luxury SUV, while 55 percent considered a luxury car. And 10 percent of luxury vehicle shoppers contemplated purchasing a Buick model — this is the same amount as in the first quarter. Buick’s popularity makes sense, given that it only offers high-end SUVs in its current lineup.

The Buick Enclave was the second most-shopped luxury SUV. Shopping consideration for the model went up by 11 percent from the first quarter, helping it jump up from the fourth spot. The Encore also saw an 18 percent increase in popularity.

The 2022 Enclave

Photo: Buick

Of the Top 10 Considered Models by Luxury Shoppers, seven were SUVs, and just three spots were occupied by cars. The Enclave landed in fifth place, while the Encore took the ninth spot. BMW had the most models on the list at four, Buick and Tesla had two models each, and Acura and Lexus had one model each.

Shoppers also ranked 12 vehicle factors from most to least important. The top three were durability/reliability, safety, and driving comfort. Affordability came in ninth, and shoppers found that Buick was the second-best brand as far as this factor is concerned, right behind Genesis.

The Enclave is all-new for the 2022 model year, and the 2022 Encore received a few updates as well, so they may continue to be top choices among luxury models for the rest of 2021.