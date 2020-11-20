No Comments

Buick Encore Ranks No. 3 in Consumer Reports Reliability Study

2021 Buick Encore

Photo: Buick

If reliability is a top priority for your next vehicle, you should consider the 2021 Buick Encore. It recently claimed third place on this year’s Consumer Reports Auto Reliability ranking.

The reliability ranking

Owners reported few problems with recent versions of the Encore, like this 2020 model

Photo: Buick

Per USA Today’s Nathan Bomey, the winners of the 2020 reliability study were chosen based on Consumer Reports’ predictions of 2021 models’ dependability. To determine the winners of the study, the publication reviewed data from more than 300,000 vehicle owners who owned a vehicle from the most recent three model years. The models that aced the study were linked to fewer user-reported problems in the last 12 months.

It’s not surprising that the Buick Encore performed well in this year’s reliability ranking. This summer, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports listed the Encore among its top models for teen drivers, due to its safety tech and its performance during crash tests.

It’s also worth noting that the Buick brand ranked highly on the study’s results. The manufacturer secured fourth place on Consumer Report’s list of top 26 reliable automakers.

More reasons to choose the 2021 Encore

2021 Encore

Photo: Buick

The 2021 Encore is equipped with the technologies and tools you need to feel safe on each journey. The model comes with StabiliTrak for greater traction on slick roads. You can also upgrade to the available intelligent All-Wheel Drive which constantly monitors the wheels and automatically sends power to the ones that most need it.

Select versions of the model have Safety Alert Seat. This technology sends pulses through the driver’s seat to let you know which direction an obstacle is approaching the SUV.

Buick Connected Services means that you can get vehicle diagnostic alerts via your smartphone. That way, you can address potential problems with your Encore before they turn into bigger issues.

The brand’s exclusive OnStar technology will further boost your confidence when on the road with your 2021 Encore. This available subscription provides Automatic Crash Response and Roadside Assistance services when you need it.

