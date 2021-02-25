No Comments

Buick Envision Tops Segment in 2021 Dependability Study

The 2018 Envision

Photo: Buick

In the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, the Buick Envision earned the highest ranking in the competitive Compact SUV segment. The model surpassed competitors for having the smallest number of reported problems.

What is the purpose of the study?

The 32nd Vehicle Dependability Study sought to measure the dependability of three-year-old vehicles. To do so, J.D. Power asked original owners of these vehicles about any issues they’d encountered within the last 12 months. The study gave each model a score based on the number of problems reported per 100 vehicles. The lower the score, the more reliable the model.

The study specifically looked at 177 types of problems in eight categories: interior; exterior; engine/transmission; features/controls/displays; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; audio/communication/entertainment/navigation; driving experience; and seats.

J.D. Power found that the vehicles overall are 10 percent more dependable this year than the vehicles were in the 2020 study. The industry average for the 2021 study is 121 PP100, with the most common issues being related to vehicle technology.

How did the Buick Envision perform in the Vehicle Dependability Study?

The Buick brand has a score of 100 PP100, earning it fifth place in the 2021 study. The 2018 Buick Envision topped its Compact SUV segment for having a lower score than competitors, such as the Toyota RAV4 and Subaru Forester.

The Buick Encore also did well in the study, receiving second place in the Small SUV category. General Motors brands, in general, had solid scores, with Chevrolet topping three segments and Cadillac also earning 100 PP100.

Given that the industry average for vehicle dependability has increased over the last three years, it’s likely that this trend will continue in next year’s U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study and that GM brands may also improve their rankings.