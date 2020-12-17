No Comments

Buick GL8 Brings Advanced V2X Tech to China

Photo: Buick

Buick’s 2021 GL8 luxury minivan lineup is bringing new intelligent technologies to China’s roads. GL8 Avenir models will now be equipped with vehicle-to-everything connectivity. Known as V2X, this tech gives vehicles the ability to communicate with each other to boost safety and prevent traffic snarls.

The Height of Buick Luxury: Learn more about the brand’s premium Avenir models

Meanwhile, the GL8 ES is getting some high-tech upgrades of its own. The model now boasts more than 20 driver-assist tools for improved peace of mind and protection.

“The new entries showcase the relentless evolution of Buick’s flagship, setting a new industry benchmark in safety and intelligent driving,” said Molly Peck, executive director of Buick sales and marketing for SAIC-GM.

The top-of-the-line 2021 GL8 Avenir comes with eight new V2X systems that leverage fast data connections to communicate with other vehicles — and with key traffic infrastructure, too. For example, the Green Light Optimization Speed Advisor interacts with traffic signals and recommends the appropriate speed for approaching an intersection. Control Loss Warning alerts drivers when it gets a signal that a nearby vehicle has activated its anti-lock brakes.

Other V2X systems on the GL8 Avenir include Emergency Braking Warning, Abnormal Vehicle Warning, Intersection Collision Warning, Speed Limit Warning, Signal Violation Warning, and Hazard Location Warning.

Buick QuietTuning: Banish unwanted noise from your travels with this innovative technology

Photo: Buick

The 2021 GL8 ES comes with Door Opening Warning, Lane Center Cruising, Traffic Jam Assist, and many other driver-assist systems. It’s also equipped with 360-degree surround vision and a rearview mirror with streaming video.

Both the GL8 Avenir and GL8 ES feature next-gen Buick eConnect 3.0 with over-the-air software updates and 4G data. This fully integrated infotainment system offers navigation, enhanced voice command, smartphone integration, and a customizable display.

These 2021 models are available now as part of the larger Buick GL8 lineup, which also includes the entry-level 25S variant. Overall, the GL8 is one of the most popular vehicles offered by Buick for the Chinese market.