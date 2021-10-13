No Comments

Buick Introduces Premium Verano Pro Sedan in China

From left, the Buick Verano Pro GS and Buick Verano Pro

Photo: Buick

Buick’s robust sedan lineup for the Chinese market recently welcomed a new member. Designed to appeal to younger buyers, the all-new Buick Verano Pro emphasizes sporty styling and nimble performance, along with an array of premium interior features and advanced technologies.

This midsize sedan will be available in five different trim levels, including a pair of dark-accented, customizable GS models.

Performance

Under the hood, the Verano Pro debuts a new 1.5-liter Ecotec turbo engine paired to a continuously variable transmission. This responsive, quiet, and efficient powertrain delivers 181 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque while achieving fuel economy ratings as high as 39 mpg. The Verano Pro also comes with an optimized MacPherson front suspension and independent multilink rear suspension for smooth, confident handling.

Exterior styling

The Verano Pro’s long, sleek exterior design incorporates a fastback silhouette, sculpted body lines, and a sporty rear spoiler. The car is available in six different paint colors. GS models add a black contrast roof, dark five-spoke wheels, and other dark touches. They can also be customized with unique spoilers, fenders, cladding, and other body parts.

The Buick Verano Pro GS gets a special five-spoke wheel design

Photo: Buick

Interior features

The most prominent feature inside the Verano Pro is a new dual 10.25-inch widescreen array for the digital instrument cluster and center infotainment display. Other highlights include sport seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, three interior color options, and a fold-flat second row that opens up extra cargo space. GS models add special badging and black suedette seats with red stitching and perforated rhombus patterns.

Tech systems

The Verano Pro comes equipped with an updated eConnect 3.0 infotainment setup. This system provides intuitive controls, advanced voice control, cloud-based connectivity, smartphone integration options, and real-time navigation information. The sedan also features a full lineup of driver-assist features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

