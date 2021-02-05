No Comments

Buick Releases First Images of Refreshed 2022 Enclave

The 2022 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

Buick recently released the first images of the refreshed 2022 Enclave, calling attention the model’s “more modern, expressive design.”

Stylish and Sporty: Check out the 2021 Buick Encore GX crossover

The Enclave received a full redesign for the 2018 model year. The 2022 model will get what’s known as a mid-cycle refresh rather than a complete overhaul. This refresh was originally scheduled for 2021 but pushed back because of COVID-19.

Buick hasn’t provided any other information yet about new features and styling for the three-row SUV. However, we can glean a few details from the new Enclave images and from features that other new Buick models are offering.

The 2022 Enclave will have a new look

The two new photos from Buick show the 2022 Enclave in the top-of-the-line Avenir trim. The front end shows off a newly shaped headlamp signature and raised, redesigned fog lamps.

The grille has been lowered and now incorporates a horizontal bar through the top half that connects the daytime running lamps on either side.

The rear end of the 2022 Enclave Avenir shows off a new taillamp signature and what looks like some subtle reshaping.

Need a Big Family Hauler? The 2021 GMC Yukon could be exactly what you need

Another view of the 2022 Enclave

Photo: Buick

The Enclave is also likely to get some new tech

Buick didn’t unveil any interior shots of the 2022 Enclave, so we’ll have to speculate a bit about the other new elements this seven-seater might include.

The smaller Envision just received a new available 10-inch touch screen for the Buick Infotainment System, along with standard wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s reasonable to assume that these will also make their way to the Enclave.

The Envision also makes the Buick Driver Confidence Plus safety package standard on all trims. We’d expect the Enclave to implement this as well.

It’s not clear yet if the Enclave will receive a new powertrain. Currently, the only option is a 3.6-liter V6 that puts out 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. This engine connects to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Envision got a new 2.0-liter turbo engine, and it’s possible this could be added to the Enclave lineup as a more efficient alternative.

Buick says the 2022 Enclave will go on sale this fall. That means we won’t have much longer to wait for more details on this refreshed SUV.