Buick Unveils 2021 Envision Specs and Trim Details

Photo: Buick

It’s been just over a month since Buick unleashed its dangerously stylish redesign for the 2021 Buick Envision, which immediately drew praise from numerous publications — including The News Wheel. Now, the luxury automaker has shed some more light on the highly-anticipated crossover’s trim levels and specifications.

Need it now?: Check out the 2020 Envision

The 2021 Envision: What to expect

According to a recent report by Car and Driver’s Joey Capparella, you can now take a look at the all-new Envision’s official order guide. It lists all of the vehicle’s trim levels, powertrain options, detailed specs, and standard and optional features. You can access it for yourself right here.

You’ll be able to experience the 2021 Envision in four trim levels: Base, Preferred, Essence, and the ultra-luxurious Avenir.

It looks like — as we’ve previously reported — the 2021 Envision’s standard engine will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. According to the order guide, the duo will put out a baseline 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. A front-wheel-drive system is standard, but you can equip every trim but the entry-level with all-wheel drive.

The guide also says that both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ come standard on every model, and the first-ever Avenir trim offers predictably luxurious upgrades. If you opt for Buick’s highest expression of luxury, you’ll enjoy bonuses like 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, and a futuristic windshield-projected head-up-display.

The one detail Buick has yet to officially reveal is the all-new crossover’s pricing. While Capparella suspects that the Envision’s cost will be announced closer to its launch date, he and the editorial staff at Car and Driver estimate that the base model will start between $30,000 and $40,000, and top out somewhere in the neighborhood of $50,000.

Keep it tuned to The News Wheel for more details on the 2021 Envision as they become available, especially once we know when it will finally land on dealership lots across the country.

