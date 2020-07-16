Buick Unveils Velite 6 PHEV in China
With the arrival of the Velite 6 PHEV, the Buick lineup of green models for the Chinese market is growing once again.
In China, EVs and hybrids are frequently referred to as “new energy vehicles.” Buick’s newest NEV adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain option to the Velite 6 lineup, which already includes two fully electric vehicles: the Velite 6 multi-activity vehicle and the Velite 6 Plus.
“Leveraging cutting-edge plug-in hybrid technology, the Velite 6 will offer no compromises in vehicle performance or driving range, making it an ideal option for both daily commuting and long-distance traveling,” said Molly Peck, SAIC-GM’s executive director of Buick sales and marketing. “With this newest entry, Buick’s NEV family will expand further to meet the needs of those looking for a high-quality green product from a brand they can trust.”
The design of the Velite 6 PHEV exhibits characteristics of both a crossover and a wagon. It runs on Buick eMotion electric drive technology, which incorporates dual electric motors, a high-performance lithium battery pack, and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine. This system can also be equipped with an intelligent electronic CVT for extra fuel efficiency.
According to Buick, Velite 6 PHEV drivers can expect outstanding range and efficiency. Using hybrid power, the vehicle can travel up to 485 miles on a tank of gas. When operating in electric-only mode, the Velite 6 PHEV will have a range of up to 37 miles. In this electric-only mode, the vehicle will be able to achieve the equivalent of 168 mpg.
Details on this model’s features and capabilities are still a bit sparse, but other Velite 6 vehicles come with an array of advanced driver-assist technologies, a 10-inch touch screen, and over-the-air software updates.
Per Buick, more details about the Velite 6 PHEV will be forthcoming when the vehicle goes on sale later this month.
A longtime editor/writer and recently transplanted Hoosier, Caleb Cook lives in Xenia, Ohio. His favorite activities are reading and listening to music, although he occasionally emerges from the heap of books and vinyl records in his basement to stand blinking in the sunlight. Once fully acclimated to the outside world again, he can be observed hanging out with his wife, attempting a new recipe in the kitchen, attending movies, walking the dog, or wandering into a local brewery to inquire about what’s on tap. See more articles by Caleb.