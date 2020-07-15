No Comments

Burt Jordan Retires as Ford VP of Global Purchasing

Burt Jordan retires from Ford after more than 20 years

Photo: Ford

Burt Jordan, vice president of Global Purchasing Operations and Supply Chain Sustainability with Ford Motor Company, announced his retirement from the company in June. Though his retirement went into effect July 1, Ford has yet to name a successor.

Jordan joined up with Ford in 1999 and has held a variety of key roles over his more than 20 years with the company. In 2013, he was elected the vice president of Global Vehicle and Powertrain Purchasing and Supplier Diversity, and he has been key to Ford’s Supplier Diversity & Inclusion program.

In his most recent role as VP of Global Vehicle and Indirect Purchasing and Supply Chain Sustainability, Jordan oversaw purchasing of interiors, exteriors, and electrical systems and helped shape strategy transformation and growth. Ford also notes that he played a key role in promoting and building diversity within Ford’s supplier network as part of his duties in that role.

Burt Jordan retires from Ford having been in his most recent role since April of this year.

Jordan wins NMSDC award before retirement

Prior to his retirement, Jordan virtually accepted the award for Chief Procurement Officer of the Year from the National Minority Supplier Development Council. The award is given to leaders within automotive who have vision and passion for diversity.

“This recognition is a team accomplishment and a testament to our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Jordan. “It is an honor for the entire Purchasing team and our Supplier Diversity & Inclusion Program.”

Among the achievements of the SDI program is $153 billion spent supporting diverse companies since 1978, which includes $8.49 billion for minority-owned businesses in 2019 and $1.53 billion for women-owned businesses.

The presumptive final award of Burt Jordan’s career at Ford is far from his first. In 2010 and 2011, he was named an All Star for Minority Business by Automotive News, and he was named one of the 70 Most Influential African American Men in the Automotive Industry by African Americans on Wheels magazine.

