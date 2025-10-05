BYD Resolves Major Issue In One Of Its Most Affordable Evs, Making It a Viable Choice At Last

The BYD Atto 3, one of the most affordable electric vehicles from the Chinese manufacturer, has received a crucial software update correcting major flaws in its driving assistance systems. This change follows a poor evaluation by Euro NCAP, which had initially marked the model as “not recommended” for safety.

With this update, the vehicle not only meets a higher standard but is also reclassified as “moderately recommendable” by the European crash-test authority. A significant shift for BYD as it seeks broader acceptance on the European market.

Safety Failure Triggered Rare Warning from Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP had never issued a “not recommended” label—until it reviewed the BYD Atto 3. In tests conducted in October 2024, the vehicle’s adaptive cruise control system failed to detect nearby cars and two-wheelers accurately and did not engage properly when the driver became unresponsive.

According to Euro NCAP, the system’s performance fell short with a 55% rating for driver assistance and only 35% for safety support. This led to a highly unusual downgrade, putting the spotlight on BYD’s software limitations. The agency’s verdict echoed similar concerns raised during earlier reviews of Chinese EVs such as the MG4 and the BYD dolphin, which also struggled with safety tech in their first European editions.

⭐ Euro NCAP: @BYD_Europe upgrades ATTO 3 after ‘Not Recommended’ rating ⭐



The 2025 model, Intelligent Cruise Control, now achieves a ‘Good’ grading, scoring 67% in Assistance Competence and 80% in Safety Backup. 🔄📈

https://t.co/GBVseXwU9T 🚗

#forsafercars #AD #DMS pic.twitter.com/YL0zdAHjeN — Euro NCAP (@EuroNCAP) September 24, 2025

Update Lifts Ratings, but Owners Must Act

In response to the criticism, BYD released a remote software update designed to fix the malfunctioning assistance systems. Once installed, the update significantly improved results: Euro NCAP now gives the Atto 3 a 60% score for assistance and 72% for safety, lifting the vehicle into the “moderate” category.

These changes apply retroactively to models sold before 2025, but only if the owners actively install the update. Euro NCAP stresses that vehicles running outdated software remain below acceptable safety thresholds and should not be assumed compliant without the patch.

Upcoming Model Shows Stronger Performance

BYD isn’t just fixing old problems—it’s replacing them. The upcoming version of the Atto 3 will arrive with a redesigned driver assistance suite, reportedly the same one used in the Chinese market. In its current form, that setup has achieved 67% in assistance performance and 80% in safety ratings, according to Euro NCAP’s data.

This places the new edition in the “good” category—an upgrade that might help rebuild consumer trust in the brand. It also signals a broader shift: Chinese EV makers are beginning to equip even their lower-cost models with higher-spec ADAS components from the outset.

Think of all the places where your BYD ATTO 3 fits in and go there.



That's how the most iconic albums are created!✨#BYD #BuildYourDreams #BYDATTO3 pic.twitter.com/NepmJkTrw8 — BYD Europe (@BYD_Europe) September 15, 2025

As part of this evolution, Euro NCAP is preparing to tighten its evaluation standards. From 2026 onward, the group will include real-world driving tests to assess system usability more realistically. “When systems aren’t designed properly or behave unpredictably, drivers stop using them, and the safety benefits disappear,” said the organization in a statement.