Cadillac Shows Out at 2019 Dubai International Motor Show

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is unveiled at the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show

Photo: General Motors

Cadillac brought its A-game — or, perhaps more appropriately, its CT and XT game — to the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show in December. Showing off some of its hottest new vehicles to media and customers in the Middle East, Cadillac was one of the most-discussed and most-visible brands at the show.

“We wanted to use the incredible platform that 2019 Dubai International Motor Show offers to introduce our most aggressive line-up to date to our Middle East customer base,” said Christian Soemmer, Managing Director Cadillac International Operations and Cadillac Middle East.

On the slate for Cadillac at the Dubai International Motor Show were three of its most exciting new vehicles: the CT5, XT5, and XT6. The CT5 sport sedan is a loud and clear statement from Cadillac that the luxury sedan is not a dying breed, leveraging the brand’s Y trim strategy to combine refinement and raw power to great effect. Powering the CT5 is a standard 2.0-liter Twin-Scroll Turbo or, with the Premium Luxury and Sport trims, a 335-horsepower 3.0-liter Twin Turbo V6 with an advanced manifold-integrated liquid-to-air intercooling system.

The CT5 bares all in Dubai at the motor show in November

With the addition of the XT5 and XT6 to the Cadillac SUV lineup, which includes the new XT4 and Escalade, Cadillac puts forth one of the most well-rounded luxury utility lineups to be found in the Middle East. The new and improved XT5 foregoes the 2.0-liter Turbo offered standard in the US-spec model for a standard 3.6-liter V6, which generates 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque (or 366 Nm of torque, earning it the 400 badge). The same V6 is also the standard for the XT6.

Having made their Dubai debuts, the 2020 Cadillac CT5, XT5, and XT6 move into showrooms across the region.

