Cadillac Celebrated Launch of New Lyriq at Spring Hill Plant
The anticipation for the arrival of the Cadillac Lyriq EV had many waiting impatiently for the new SUV. Last month, Cadillac celebrated the launch of its first-ever electric vehicle at the GM Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee.
“The Cadillac LYRIQ sets the standard for the future of Cadillac and marks another major milestone in GM’s commitment to an all-electric future,” said Reuss. “This is a monumental day for the entire GM team. We retooled Spring Hill Assembly with the best, most advanced technology in the world and the team worked tirelessly to complete the preparations nine months ahead of the original schedule.”
The General Motors Spring Hill plant has seen many vehicles come and go over the years. Previous vehicles that were assembled there include the Equinox, Traverse, and models from other brands like Holden and Saturn. It is currently the home to three Cadillac models — XT5, XT6, and Lyriq — and the GMC Acadia.
Excitement surrounding the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq reached new heights when reservations for the Debut Edition of the model sold out in about 10 minutes last summer. Due to popular demand for the luxury EV, Cadillac plans on taking more reservations for the 2023 Lyriq on May 19.
Not too long ago, Cadillac announced that it had reached a milestone with the Lyriq. The new EV completed the “80 percent” validation drive, which is the model’s final stage prior to heading to the production line. In addition to the new reservations taking place in May, Cadillac VP Rory Harvey stated in a March conference that dealers should expect to see the model on their lots in that month as well.
