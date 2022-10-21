No Comments

Cadillac Claims CELESTIQ Showcases New Standard of Automotive Luxury

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac recently debuted the all-new CELESTIQ. This ultra-modern electric vehicle from Cadillac is different from other cars, blending a sharp design with incredibly advanced technology. In fact, Cadillac claims that the CELESTIQ is the new standard of automotive luxury.

“CELESTIQ is the purest expression of Cadillac, acknowledging our incredible history and driving us to a bolder and brighter future,” said Global Vice President of Cadillac Rory Harvey. “It is a completely bespoke work of automotive art, built around the most advanced and innovative technology that we have ever engineered into an automobile.”

The Cadillac CELESTIQ is only available through individual inquiry and is personally commissioned for the client. When working with their local dealer, prospective buyers can create their ideal vision for the new CELESTIQ, from the exterior accents to the convenient features in the cabin.

Photo: Cadillac

Just a few of the standout amenities available on the new CELESTIQ include things like the available hands-free driver assistance technology, a four-zone Fixed Smart Glass Roof, exterior lighting choreography, and power-operated open and close doors. The cabin is replete with premium finishes like hand-wrapped leather, a variety of upscale finishes, hand-finished metalwork, and essentially an infinite number of exterior color choices.

“CELESTIQ provides an unparalleled freedom of expression for the client to create their dream vehicle with a multitude of possibilities to customize and personalize their interior and exterior through an immersive experience guided by the Concierge and Cadillac Design Team,” said Laetitia Lopez, lead colors, materials and finishes designer, CELESTIQ.

I could go on about all of the amazing features of the new CELESTIQ, but it would be easier for you to check out the Cadillac website yourself to learn more. But be warned that this ultra-luxurious Cadillac is expected to start at $300,000 and go even higher based on how personalized it is, so it’s likely just a pipe dream for most of us.