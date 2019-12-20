No Comments

Cadillac CT6 Earns Spot on US News’ List of Cars That Are Almost Self-Driving

Photo: Cadillac

Fully autonomous vehicles aren’t ready for today’s roads, but driver assist technologies already available in some vehicles offers drivers a glimpse of a self-driving future.

“If your car has features like blind spot monitoring or a rearview camera, you’ve already experienced some of the advancements that will eventually contribute to a full self-driving car,” according to U.S. News & World Report Cherise Threewitt.

U.S. News & World Report rounded up a list of the “Cars That Are Almost Self-Driving,” and it’s no surprise that the tech-advanced 2019 Cadillac CT6 secured a spot thanks to its innovative Super Cruise system.

“Super Cruise steers the Cadillac through certain limited-access highways across the country using Lidar data, and can accelerate, brake, steer, and maintain lane position. Drivers are expected to remain alert and be able to take over as needed,” Threewitt reports.

The 2019 CT6 offers a choice of three engines, each delivering impressive power and a responsive performance. The 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 generates 335 horsepower while the 3.0-liter Twin Turbo V6 is rated at 404 horsepower. The third option is a 4.2-liter Blackwing Twin Turbo V8 that generates 500 horsepower. A 10-speed Hydra-Matic transmission is paired to each engine.

Connectivity is advanced as well in the 2019 CT6 with an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot. With the hotspot, you and your passengers can simultaneously connect a maximum of seven compatible devices. And sound is superior when you opt for the available Bose Panaray audio system that is equipped with 34 speakers.