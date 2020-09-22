No Comments

Cadillac Finally Reveals the Monthly Cost of Super Cruise

2021 Cadillac Escalade Super Cruise Technology

Photo: Cadillac

If you’ve been sitting on the edge of your seat, waiting to hear how much Super Cruise will cost you, the wait is over. Cadillac has finally disclosed just how much you’ll have to shell out each month to enjoy this convenient service.

Moving to a subscription-based service model

Per Autoblog’s Jeremy Korzeniewski, a Cadillac spokesperson confirmed that the service will cost $25 per month for current CT6 owners who want just a standalone plan. So, you’ll have to pay this month after your three-year free trial runs out if you want to keep using this brand-exclusive perk. If your Cadillac vehicle already has OnStar and Connected Services, you can purchase Super Cruise as an add-on service for just $15 extra per month.

Whichever Super Cruise option you go with, the monthly charge will cover two key components of the service. For starters, the fee covers access to an OnStar Emergency advisor in case human intervention is needed to avert an accident. It also covers map updates. That way, the system has the most current navigation information to tap into when the vehicle is in semi-autonomous mode.

Thankfully, if you’re a first-year adopter of Super Cruise, the brand is offering a one-year complimentary extension of the service before you need to shift to the monthly subscription model. So, you can enjoy the service you paid for upfront for a while longer before switching to a monthly plan.

Super Cruise Highlights

If you’re new to Cadillac technology systems, you might not know how Super Cruise works or why it’s worth getting. In a nutshell, Cadillac advertises it as “the first true hands-free driving assistance feature.” It’s designed to make highway drives less stressful.

(Though, the brand is currently working on Ultra Cruise, a version of Super Cruise designed for urban streets.) The system also includes Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced and Lane Centering functions to make driving even easier especially on long journeys.

Find out more about Cadillac’s future plans for Super Cruise. Then, get the scoop on the system enhancements the brand will include on the 2021 CT5, CT4, and Escalade.

