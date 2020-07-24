Cadillac is Third Best Luxury Brand in J.D. Power APEAL Study
Cadillac has received quite a few head-nods from J.D. Power this year. Not only did the CT5 and XT4 models top their respective segments in the 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the brand also performed well on this year’s Customer Service Index Study. Now, the automaker adds one more feather to its cap: third place among luxury brands in the J.D. Power APEAL Study.
The brand’s deserving win
This study ranks brands and their models based on three main categories: automotive performance, execution, and layout. J.D. Power judges rank vehicles on a point-based scale, based on how consumers feel about these models during the first few months of ownership. They also rank models based on 37 different attributes, such as how comfortable and luxurious the cabin feels and how satisfying the vehicle’s acceleration is.
Cadillac’s third-place ranking among other luxury brands is a significant achievement due to the rigorous nature of this study. It’s also worth noting that the brand beat out rival automakers including Acura, Audi, and Infiniti, as Cadillac Society’s Jonathan Lopez confirms.
More benefits of going with Cadillac
It’s not surprising that Cadillac ranked so highly on this year’s J.D. Power APEAL Study. Cadillac is a rewarding choice for a luxury brand for a variety of reasons.
For starters, Cadillac models embody the latest styles and technologies you expect in a luxury brand but for a lower price tag than rivals like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Land Rover. If you want the better bang for your buck, then Cadillac is the way to go.
You also get the advantage of generous warranties to protect your investment. Each Cadillac model comes with a 4-year or 50,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty, as well as a 6-year or 70,000-mile Powertrain Warranty.
The brand also provides repair and maintenance coverages, if you want extra support in keeping your Cadillac in great shape for years to come. The Cadillac Protection Plan will cover the expenses of replacing a lost key and securing a rental car when you need it. It will also cover road service and certain approved repairs.
Appearance Guard is another service you can select. It will cover damage-related repairs to your Cadillac in case the exterior experiences dents and scratches, or the interior upholstery gets torn or cut during use.
