Cadillac Lyriq EV Could Make Its Debut in China

The Cadillac Lyriq EV is expected to launch in 2021

Photo: Cadillac

Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cadillac’s first all-electric model is still on schedule for a 2021 debut. However, the initial introduction of the Lyriq EV could take place in China, with a North American launch coming in 2022.

According to a Cadillac Society report, the Lyriq EV may debut first in China because plants there can retool their production processes faster to accommodate this vehicle’s all-new platform. Meanwhile, GM’s North American plants aren’t equipped to handle retooling as quickly.

Despite the possibility of a staggered launch for the Lyriq, GM says development is still proceeding as planned — even though the automaker’s facilities around the world experienced extended shutdowns due to COVID-19.

Even though the development of the Lyriq seems to be going according to schedule, GM did have to hold off on the vehicle’s reveal, which was supposed to happen April 2. A new reveal date hasn’t been announced yet.

The CT6 plug-in hybrid is Cadillac’s most recent electric vehicle

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac Lyriq EV will be built around a new platform designed for a series of new all-electric GM models. It will be available in both RWD and AWD configurations, and its battery could offer up to 400 miles of range. To put in the context of Cadillac’s current crossover lineup, the Lyriq will be a midsize model about the same size as the XT5.

Although Cadillac’s past lineup has featured a couple of plug-in hybrids (the ELR and CT6), the Lyriq will be the luxury brand’s first completely electric vehicle.

It certainly won’t be the last. Cadillac is planning several more all-electric models in the years to come, starting with an as-yet-unnamed compact crossover EV, an electric Escalade, and the full-size Celestiq sedan. If Cadillac leaders have their way, the brand’s entire lineup could be electrified by the end of the decade.