Cadillac Racing Reaches Vital Developments With New Car

Photo: Cadillac

The first electric car from Cadillac Racing, the all-new V-LMDh, went through testing recently and achieved significant milestones. This marks a key development goal for the team as it prepares for the vehicle’s competition debut in Daytona, Florida, at the Rolex 24 on Jan. 28.

Previously, Cadillac drivers were behind the wheel of the DPi V.R vehicle — which has won a handful of races from 2017-2021. When undergoing testing of the V-LMDh, the Cadillac drivers switched between the models to understand the limits of the new car. However, even with its limits, that didn’t stop the V-LMDh from completing some grueling testing since July 2022.

“To complete that endurance test was extra motivation for our team and provided a sense of accomplishment,” said Laura Wontrop Klauser, Cadillac Racing Program Manager. “We still have a lot to do in a short time, but we are at the point where we are fine-tuning many things.”

Photo: Cadillac

The testing included night running, race-equivalent stints, and durability on a similar track as the one at Daytona. The Cadillac DPi participated in the Petit Le Mans race in Atlanta this October. This is where the drivers were able to see the differences between the two Cadillac models, as they took the V-LMDh for a drive on the track after the race was complete.

“For the drivers to go directly from the DPi to the V-LMDh on the same track was very helpful for understanding the limits with the new race car,” said Kalvin Parker, Cadillac Racing Assistant Program Manager. “They’ve been at a few tracks, where they can compare the differences in weight and differences in power. The growth the teams have made from the first couple of tests, in terms of their comfort level with the cars, has been dramatic, as they push the systems and their understanding of the car further.”

The final testing for the all-new Cadillac V-LMDh concluded on Dec. 6-7 on the 3.56-mile Daytona course, which was a sanctioned mandatory test for all participants. The Rolex 24 at Daytona is the first race in 2023 for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship series.