Cadillac Retires Old Logo, Introduces New Monochrome Logo

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is just one of the upcoming models that will feature the brand’s new monochrome logo

Photo: Cadillac

If you’re a fan of Cadillac’s current colorful logo, you might want to snag a new Cadillac model before the decade is out. The automaker recently revealed a new logo that’s a monochrome version of its iconic shield crest. When the brand’s fleet is fully electric by 2030, the old colorful crest will be obsolete.

The new logo and its context

The new logo basically a black-and-white form of the previous Cadillac badge, as The Drive’s James Gilboy confirms. You can currently see the new Cadillac logo on the brand’s website and social media platforms, as well as a backlit version of it on the 2023 Lyriq EV prototype that recently debuted.

Cadillac isn’t the only automaker to recently revise its logo. Volvo, Kia, and Volkswagen are a few other major brands that have updated badges to reflect their new trajectories and updated brand images. Optimization for digital marketing platforms is another reason behind the logo makeovers.

Volvo’s new logo harkens back to the simplistic logo found on 1927 models, which was inspired by the chemical symbol for iron. This symbol implied the brand’s reputation for building strong and durable vehicles. The new Volkswagen logo seems to have a floating “w,” which brings a lightness to the brand, as the automaker’s chief designer Klaus Bischoff shared in a press release. The forward-slanted design of Kia’s new logo embodies the brand’s new “movement that inspires” catchphrase, as a press release confirms.

The future direction of Cadillac

Similar to the Volvo, Kia, and Volkswagen logo redesigns, the new Cadillac logo signals a new direction for the brand. The new Cadillac logo represents the automaker’s new slogan, “Be Iconic,” as a Cadillac spokesperson shared with Fox News. This individual articulated Cadillac’s “desire to champion each of us to dream big and become the most aspirational version of ourselves.” And, if the Lyriq EV is any indication of the futuristic and intelligent qualities that future Cadillac models will have, then the new logo is a fitting image for the brand’s subtle shift from the luxurious and elite to the minimalistic and progressive.

Let us know what you think about Cadillac's new logo in the comments below.