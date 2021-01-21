No Comments

Cadillac Teams up with Rightpoint and Territory Studio for Infotainment Tech

Photo: Cadillac

With recent innovations, including the 38-inch screen featured in the 2021 Escalade, it’s clear that Cadillac is stepping up its infotainment game. The automaker has recently teamed up with Rightpoint and Territory Studio to create fresh, intuitive infotainment systems for upcoming models. Here’s what this collaboration could bring to the table.

Rightpoint and Territory Studio bring innovation to the auto industry

Photo: Cadillac

Since Cadillac plans on giving its user interface a fresh new look, the automaker is turning to experts outside of the automotive industry for outside-of-the-box ideas.

“In designing the user interface for Cadillac, we started with a vision but recognized that we were going to need a fresh perspective and new ways of thinking to turn it into a reality,” explained Bill Thompson, GM senior manager of User Interface Design. “That’s where Rightpoint and Territory Studio came into the picture. Both teams are incredibly talented and brought a new perspective that enabled us to design a personalized and elegant user-focused experience.”

Meet the creative partners

Photo: Cadillac

Here’s what each firm brings to the table. Rightpoint specializes in strategy and design, with a focus on optimizing digital customer experiences.

“Powered by technology new to the automotive industry, we had an opportunity to reimagine the user experience of the Cadillac brand and redefine what luxury is in a digitally enabled world,” said Gabriel Bridger, executive creative director, Rightpoint.

Bridger further explained that his team was guided by a pretty basic goal — simply make things work better. While Rightpoint prides itself on unorthodox, fresh solutions, the company worked closely with Cadillac to make sure the updated vehicle interfaces fit the automaker’s vision, in terms of both style and user friendliness.

Territory Studio, on the other hand, specializes in narrative design for brands, games, and movies. Their primary task is to create a fresh new look for Cadillac’s future user interface products.

Marti Romances, co-founder and creative director of Territory Studio, expressed his excitement at bringing creativity and disruption to the auto industry. He plans to shake things up by giving future Cadillac interfaces the ability to display both 2D and 3D real-time graphics, as well as making the interface more safe and seamless to navigate.

The recently revealed Cadillac Lyriq will boast many of these upcoming enhancements. In addition to being the automaker’s first fully electric SUV, it’ll have a 33-inch display, complete with customizable themes and an intuitive infotainment system layout.

Currently, the Lyriq is set to be released in early 2022.