No Comments

Cadillac Won’t Fake the Frunk, Prefers a Roomy Trunk

Pictured here: a frunk-free zone

Photo: Cadillac

At this point, I think I’ve talked about the frunk — or front trunk — more than any other individual automotive feature here on The News Wheel. Now, it seems fate has given me a reason to do so again. According to a recent report by Cadillac Society’s Jonathan Lopez, the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq will defy electric vehicle tradition by foregoing the frunk altogether.

Can’t wait for the Lyriq?: Check out the 2020 Cadillac XT4

Cadillac doesn’t give a frunk

With the rise of electric vehicles and mid-engine supercars like the 2020 Corvette, the frunk is nearing normality, despite its unfortunate name. In the former’s case, the area under the hood became available due to the lack of an internal combustion engine. For the latter, the space opened up because the engine moved farther back along the body.

So, why would the Lyriq — Cadillac’s first all-electric model — not feature a frunk? According to the vehicle’s chief engineer, the purpose is to prevent splitting up the available cargo space in favor of giving it as much rear volume as possible.

This brings up the question: what exactly is the automaker planning to do with the unused space up front?

Here are my predictions, in no particular order.

An in-vehicle air fryer

What better way to one-up the Mustang Mach-E’s impressive poultry storage capacity than by giving drivers a way to cook dinner while they drive? Leave home, set your desired cooking time, and nosh down on some delicious wings when you reach your destination. If that’s not luxury, I don’t know what is.

A place to store Marty McFly

Hey, you’ve got to put him somewhere. Also, if you happen to hit 88 mph, he can give you advice on how to deal with the unique challenges of life in 1955.

An electric motor

Carbuzz’s Jay Traugott reports that “the Lyriq already rides on a new EV architecture where the battery pack is located in the center beneath the floor, just like most new EVs. Therefore, it’s reasonable to expect to find the electric motor itself under the Lyriq’s hood, just as is the case with the Chevrolet Bolt and the upcoming Bolt-based crossover.”

A frunk

This is, of course, assuming that M. Night Shyamalan served as a consultant on the project.

Whatever surprise awaits us under the Cadillac Lyric’s hood, the vehicle is set to usher in a new era for the luxury automaker. More details should be released in the coming months.

Need another reason to consider a Cadillac?: We’ve got you covered