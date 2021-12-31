No Comments

History of the Cadillac XT5

Photo: Cadillac

If you’re looking for a midsize luxury crossover, you’ve likely encountered the Cadillac XT5 in your search for a new vehicle. With its short 5-year history, the XT5 hasn’t changed much over the years. But it’s worth noting what the SUV has gone through since its introduction.

Looks Nice! Here are some tips for keeping your Cadillac clean this winter

The XT5 — or “Crossover Touring 6” — was introduced in 2015 and was the second Cadillac to follow the brand’s newer alphanumeric naming scheme, after the Cadillac CT6 sedan. Built on the C1XX platform, the XT5 is similar to other General Motors models like the GMC Terrain, GMC Acadia, Chevy Blazer, and Chevy Equinox. The SUV is currently built at the GM Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant in the U.S. and in Shanghai, China, by SAIC-GM.

Both the U.S. version and the Chinese version of the XT5 offer a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine. However, a turbo 2.0-liter capable of 258 horsepower is exclusive to China while a 310-hp 3.6-liter V6 is only available in the U.S. Across all engine options, the only transmission was an eight-speed automatic from 2017-2019. The latest transmission is an improved nine-speed automatic.

In 2020, the XT5 received a long list of updates, including a change to the available trims: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport. The outside featured a new bright metallic patterned grille on the mid-level Premium Luxury trim while the Sport got a darker grille. Inside, the XT5 got a new rotary controller for its CUE infotainment system.

Fun-ish fact: Due to the discontinuation of the XTS in 2019, the Cadillac XT5 is now the go-to model for hearses through GM-approved coachbuilders.

With no whispers of the model being discontinued, it looks like the XT5 is here to stay. Here’s hoping it follows in the footsteps of its younger sibling, the XT4, and receives a refresh in the near future.