Cadillac XT6 Named to MotorTrend’s List of the Safest SUVs for 2020
The editors at MotorTrend used safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine its list of the 10 Safest SUVs for 2020. With its Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS (for vehicles built after October 2019), a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the NHTSA, and innovative tech, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 earns a well-deserved spot on MotorTrend’s list.
Although the 2020 XT6 doesn’t offer the Super Cruise hands-free highway-driving assist system, it impressed the editors with its long list of advanced driver-assist technologies, many of which are standard on the luxury crossover.
You’ll be more confident behind the wheel thanks to tech designed to alert you to hidden dangers, help you avoid or mitigate an accident, and aid you in parking maneuvers. These standard XT6 technologies include:
- Forward collision alert
- Front pedestrian and automatic emergency braking
- Blind-spot detection with rear-cross traffic alert
- HD rear vision camera
- Parking Assist
“Optioning up adds adaptive cruise control, Cadillac’s rear camera mirror, a high-definition surround vision rear camera, color head-up display, rear pedestrian alert, reverse automatic braking, and a host of other safety perks,” according to MotorTrend writer Alisa Priddle.
2020 Cadillac XT6
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain generates 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque.
The standard hands-free power liftgate means you’ll have less of a struggle loading and unloading the back. The standard heated driver and front passenger seats offer comfort on a cold day while the standard UltraView power sunroof allows you to take advantage of beautiful weather.
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also boasts a Bose premium audio system with eight speakers and a user-friendly Cadillac user experience system that boasts smartphone integration and an 8-inch color touch screen.
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is a midsize SUV that accommodates seven passengers. The sophisticated model is bigger than the Cadillac XT5 but smaller than the Escalade.
