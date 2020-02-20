No Comments

Cadillac’s First Electric Car Revealed in April

It might not have a name yet, but it certainly looks good

Photo: Cadillac

To say that the auto industry has been pursuing an electric future is an understatement of epic proportions. It seems that news regarding new electric vehicles comes almost every day, with companies announcing and unveiling new innovations in the field. The latest of these announcements is an exciting one for supporters of green driving: Cadillac’s first electric car will finally be debuted to the public this April.

Want Amazon Alexa Support for Your Cadillac? Learn all about it here

Cadillac’s first electric car

This announcement has been in the works for quite a while. Car enthusiasts got their first confirmation that Cadillac’s first electric car was on its way back in January of 2019, when the company dropped teaser images of a sleek new sedan (pictured above) that looked as though it had just arrived from the future. The wait for more news has been a long one, but Cadillac has officially confirmed that the new car will be officially revealed at the National Auto Dealer Association in April.

This unveiling will keep Cadillac on target with its ambitions for future electric vehicles. At the end of 2019, Cadillac pledged that the majority of all its vehicles will be electric by 2030. That’s a lofty goal, but it seems that the company is hitting the ground running with this announcement.

The shape of things to come

When Cadillac first announced their new electric car, they also revealed a detailed design blueprint that they plan to use for all their electric vehicles going forward. Cadillac president Steve Carlisle said of this internal architecture that it “will allow the battery packs to fit into the vehicle like ice cubes in an ice cube tray… you can put in as much water as you want to make as many cubes as you need — the tray still takes up the same space in the freezer.”

Cadillac hopes that this internal system will become the basis of many future models of electric vehicles. The goal, according to Carlisle, was to find an easily-reproduced system that wouldn’t sacrifice range.

Got Your Eye on the New 2020 Cadillac CT5? Here’s what you can expect from this new model

The name, estimated MSRP and other details of Cadillac’s first electric car will be officially revealed in only two months. For those who’ve been following this story, the wait is nearly over!