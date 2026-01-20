California DMV Faces Lawsuit From Migrant Truck Drivers Over Revoked Commercial Licenses

A legal fight is playing out in California over the DMV’s decision to revoke commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) from thousands of immigrant drivers. The class-action lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, directly challenges that plan and aims to protect the driving privileges and livelihoods of nearly 20,000 truckers.

The plaintiffs, including the Jakara Movement and five specific commercial drivers serving as class representatives, are asking a court to block the DMV from carrying out mass revocations. Their request seeks a writ of mandate or an injunction to make sure CDLs are corrected without disrupting people’s jobs.

Who’s Involved

On the plaintiffs’ side are groups like the Asian Law Caucus and the Sikh Coalition, along with lawyers from Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. The suit puts the California DMV on the defensive and has drawn attention at both the state and federal levels, including from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

On November 6, the California DMV notified 17,299 immigrant drivers that their non-domiciled CDLs would be canceled effective January 5, 2026. Another 2,700 drivers got similar notices in December. The plaintiffs say those cancellations would mean widespread job losses and chaos in the supply chain.

BREAKING: California admits they illegally issued 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses to “dangerous foreign drivers.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he’s revoking all of them. Democrats gave CDLs to foreigners who don’t speak English or understand our… pic.twitter.com/wpZhCIYmKx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2025

Rules and Allegations

The plaintiffs contend the DMV broke its own rules by not making sure CDLs expire at the same time as a driver’s work authorization. They say the DMV’s actions run counter to California’s procedural standards and have led to cancellations without giving drivers a chance to fix or contest problems.

One named plaintiff, “John Doe 4,” reportedly got a cancellation notice even though his CDL was in compliance. Another Jakara Movement member says he was pressured into handing over his CDL at a DMV office.

Wider Fallout and Government Response

Reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle and KQED said license issuance was expected to resume by December 17, but the plaintiffs say the state hasn’t acted yet. A spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back against federal claims about illegal licensing practices. Neither the California DMV nor the governor’s office responded to immediate inquiries from outlets such as Fox News Digital.

The complaint stresses that immigrant truckers move goods, deliver essentials, and help keep the economy steady. The lawsuit states, “Drivers play an indispensable role in our local and national economies,” highlighting the potential risk of these DMV actions on supply chains and community services.

Background and What Led Here

Federal scrutiny of non-domiciled CDL holders ramped up under the Trump administration after fatal crashes involving some of those drivers. That history has added weight to the current legal challenge.

As the lawsuit moves forward, the outcome could have major consequences for California truckers and the industries that depend on them. The dispute shows the tension between enforcing regulations and recognizing the role immigrant drivers play in the economy. Many stakeholders are watching closely, since the resolution could set long-term precedents for how CDLs are handled.