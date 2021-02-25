No Comments

Canadian Journalists Honor 2021 Ram 1500

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night

Photo: FCA

The Ram 1500 has earned the title of “Best Full-size Pickup in Canada for 2021” from the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada. The award is part of the AJAC’s Car of the Year awards. The award-winning light-duty truck took home the prize for several reasons including its versatility, performance on Canadian roads, and high-quality features.

“This honor validates the hard work of our Ram design, engineering, and manufacturing teams who aim to build the best trucks available. This award further solidifies Ram 1500 as the segment leader in durability, technology, efficiency, performance, and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup,” said Dave Buckingham, President and CEO of FCA Canada.

According to Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC president, the judging panel reviewed more than 250 vehicles to determine this year’s award winners.

“This award is the result of many hours of hands-on assessment by AJAC journalists from coast to coast, conducted on real Canadian roads and in real Canadian conditions. To emerge victorious from this rigorous process is a remarkable achievement.”

2021 Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500 offers a choice of powertrains including an available 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine with Class-Exclusive eTorque Mild Hybrid Technology. With this engine and when properly equipped, the Ram 1500 can tow a maximum weight of 12,750 pounds.

Opt for the available 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine if you prioritize fuel efficiency. This engine nets an EPA-estimated 33 mpg on the highway, a best-in-class rating.

The available 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with eTorque delivers a spirited ride courtesy of 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. You will also earn a towing capacity of 7,730 pounds with this engine.

If power is your focus in the Ram 1500, you will not be disappointed with the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. This model features a 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V8 engine that pumps out 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to an incredible powertrain lineup, the 2021 Ram 1500 comes equipped with noise-canceling technology for a comfortable ride. A modern infotainment system and connectivity tech make sure your time on the road is entertaining and enjoyable.