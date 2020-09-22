No Comments

Check Out the China-Exclusive 2021 Buick Enclave Pioneer

Photo: Buick

The Buick Enclave has been a hit with the Chinese market ever since it debuted back in October of 2019, and now, the popular model is slated to gain a new entry-level trim that will enable more drivers to get behind the wheel of this competitive crossover.

More Luxury for Less Money: Shop for a Certified Pre-Owned Buick

The Pioneer trim level

Photo: Buick

It’s no secret that Buick has a thriving fanbase in China, but not every driver can afford the sticker price of a luxury model. That’s why GM introduced the Pioneer trim level on the 2021 Buick Enclave, which swaps its frills for a more affordable price tag. The Pioneer trim level nixes the panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, the reversing camera, and the seat heating and ventilation. These features will still come standard on the six other Enclave models available in China, including the range-topping Avenir model.

This pared-down model comes standard with front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is reserved for higher trims. However, the Pioneer still boasts the Enclave’s China-exclusive 2.0-liter inline-four engine, which delivers 233 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Its American equivalent is a fair bit beefier. The Enclave on this side of the Pacific boasts a 3.6-liter V6 that churns out 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. However, both the American and Chinese models sport a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Enclave in China

Photo: Buick

GM has been proactive with tailoring its lineup to suit the needs of the Chinese buyers, and the automaker’s unique Enclave models are a key part of that strategy. In China, drivers can pick between two different sizes of the Enclave, including an exclusive shorter model that’s sold nowhere else in the world.

In addition to gaining the new Pioneer trim level, the Chinese-market version of the 2021 Buick Enclave will now offer power-operating running boards to help passengers climb into the cabin.

Ready to Upgrade? Shop for the Buick Enclave

Currently, there aren’t any plans to bring the Pioneer trim or the smaller Enclave model stateside.