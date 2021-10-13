No Comments

Chevrolet Will Reveal Silverado EV at CES 2022 in January

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will debut Jan. 4 at CES 2022

Photo: Chevrolet

Eager for a full look at the upcoming all-electric Chevrolet Silverado? Your wait will be over in less than three months. The Silverado EV will make its official debut Jan. 5 at the CES 2022 technology showcase in Las Vegas.

As one of the world’s most prominent annual tech events, CES frequently hosts major auto announcements and product reveals, especially for the industry’s most advanced new products. As perhaps General Motors’ most hotly anticipated new vehicle, the Silverado EV should fit right in on the CES stage.

So far, Chevrolet hasn’t released many details about the Silverado EV. But as part of the announcement about the truck’s January unveiling, the GM brand did offer one new piece of information. The Silverado EV will come with an optional fixed-glass roof — the first time this feature has ever been available on a full-size GM truck. According to Chevrolet, this glass roof should improve visibility and headroom inside the cabin while making it feel more spacious.

The Silverado EV will be available with a fixed glass roof

Photo: Chevrolet

Earlier this year, Chevrolet shared that the Silverado EV will offer an available Four-Wheel-Steer system that allows drivers to turn all the wheels simultaneously. With this technology, the Silverado EV will benefit from a tighter turning radius, better maneuverability, and more versatility for trailering. Models with Four-Wheel-Steer will also be available with huge 24-inch wheels.

Chevrolet has also said that the Silverado EV will be built on the next-generation Ultium platform. Thanks to this battery-electric technology, Chevrolet estimates that a fully charged Silverado EV will be able to drive more than 400 miles.

Silverado EV specs and capabilities haven’t been revealed yet. However, the truck will also be available as a fleet model, so it’s likely to offer significant towing and hauling abilities for heavy-duty work.

There’s much more to learn about the Chevrolet Silverado EV before its debut, so check back soon at The News Wheel for additional updates.