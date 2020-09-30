No Comments

Chevy Models Named Best Used Trucks for Under $10,000

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re interested in driving a truck but don’t want to pay the cost of a brand-new truck, buying a used truck can be a great decision. Two Chevrolet models made Car and Driver’s Best Used Trucks for under $10,000 list for being affordable yet capable options to consider.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

The first generation of the Silverado 1500 debuted in 1999, and it still holds its own today. The truck’s 5.3-liter V8 engine delivers 270 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, while also getting solid fuel economy numbers.

To purchase a second-generation Silverado 1500 model for under $10,000, you’d likely have to select a V6 engine and a rear-wheel drive version. A used first-generation model would accordingly provide better traction on slick roads than a second-generation model.

You can find a well-maintained first-generation model in almost every cab configuration and drivetrain within $10,000. And, although several years of passed since Chevrolet produced this model, you can still locate parts relatively easily, so replacing parts is not a major hassle.

Chevrolet S10 ZR2

The 1982 Chevrolet S10

Photo: Chevrolet

Introduced in 1981, the S10 was the smallest truck in the Chevrolet lineup before the Colorado made its debut. While each trim of the S10 is suitable for off-roading, the ZR2 trim, built from 1994 to 2003, improves handling on rugged terrains by widening and lifting the truck.

The S10 ZR2 also comes with 31-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, and a tough exterior. Under the truck’s hood is a 4.3-liter V6. This engine pairs to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission to reach 250 lb-ft of torque.

The Chevrolet S10 ZR2, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and other models on the Best Used Trucks for under $10,000 list are proof that you don’t have to sacrifice capability in order to have an affordable truck.