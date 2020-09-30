Chevy Models Named Best Used Trucks for Under $10,000
If you’re interested in driving a truck but don’t want to pay the cost of a brand-new truck, buying a used truck can be a great decision. Two Chevrolet models made Car and Driver’s Best Used Trucks for under $10,000 list for being affordable yet capable options to consider.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The first generation of the Silverado 1500 debuted in 1999, and it still holds its own today. The truck’s 5.3-liter V8 engine delivers 270 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, while also getting solid fuel economy numbers.
To purchase a second-generation Silverado 1500 model for under $10,000, you’d likely have to select a V6 engine and a rear-wheel drive version. A used first-generation model would accordingly provide better traction on slick roads than a second-generation model.
You can find a well-maintained first-generation model in almost every cab configuration and drivetrain within $10,000. And, although several years of passed since Chevrolet produced this model, you can still locate parts relatively easily, so replacing parts is not a major hassle.
Chevrolet S10 ZR2
Introduced in 1981, the S10 was the smallest truck in the Chevrolet lineup before the Colorado made its debut. While each trim of the S10 is suitable for off-roading, the ZR2 trim, built from 1994 to 2003, improves handling on rugged terrains by widening and lifting the truck.
The S10 ZR2 also comes with 31-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, and a tough exterior. Under the truck’s hood is a 4.3-liter V6. This engine pairs to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission to reach 250 lb-ft of torque.
The Chevrolet S10 ZR2, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and other models on the Best Used Trucks for under $10,000 list are proof that you don’t have to sacrifice capability in order to have an affordable truck.
