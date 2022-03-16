No Comments

Chevy Provides Brief Glimpse of All-Electric Blazer SS

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet is committed to creating a variety of electric vehicles in its lineup. In fact, the brand has the tagline, “Electrifying Chevrolet, one vehicle at a time” on its website. The all-electric Silverado made its official debut in January. Not long after that, Chevy announced that it would soon create an Equinox EV. Now, the latest electrified model that’s soon to come is the all-electric Blazer SS.

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is set to be available in spring 2023 and the bowtie brand recently announced that it would offer a performance-based SS trim. The “power-boosting” model is the first of its kind, as Chevy has only previously offered the “SS” designation on gasoline-powered vehicles. In a dramatic 20-second clip, Chevy gives us a glimpse of what’s to come with the thrilling Blazer SS. (Or is it Blazer EV SS?)

The short video shows someone unplugging the SUV as the charge cover automatically moves and closes the port. The only other view of the model we get is a close-up of athletically designed SS wheels with black bowtie badges in the center. And while Chevy has given us a full view of the upcoming Equinox EV, the Blazer EV (and its SS trim) still remains a mystery.

Chevrolet first offered the SS, or Super Sport, performance option package in 1961 on the Impala. It then provided the option on the Camaro, Chevelle, El Camino, Monte Carlo, and Nova. The only current model that comes with the SS option is the Camaro, which is equipped with a 455-horsepower V8. As much as I’d love to see a Blazer SS equipped with a heart-pumping V8 engine, it’s unclear just how much oomph Chevy plans on putting under the SUV’s hood.

The all-electric Blazer SS is slated to debut “later this year,” according to Chevy. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any additional details as they become available.