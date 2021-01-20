No Comments

Chevy Teams Up with Disney to Tease Magical Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet really wants you to think that electric cars are magical and to prove it, the automaker has teamed up with Walt Disney World to tease the upcoming, magical Bolt EUV.

You’ve probably heard of the theme park’s official slogan — “The Most Magical Place On Earth” — and if one company can make that claim, then a partnership with it is the surest way to make other things seem magical by association. Or so we assume that was Chevy’s reasoning at one of their board meetings.

Admittedly, the Bolt EUV is looking pretty cool — at least what we’ve seen of it so far. Its full reveal is intended for Sunday, February 14, meaning that Chevrolet won’t just be combining the magic of Disney with the magic of an electrified powertrain, but also with the magic of love. Surely, this is a recipe for success.

Somehow, the associations don’t stop there. The NASCAR season will also kick off on Valentine’s Day at the Daytona 500, which is only a few miles away from Walt Disney World. Chevrolet hasn’t said anything on the subject yet, but given its strong relationship to the sport, we expect some kind of tie-in. Perhaps it can throw in the magic of winning, too?

In any case, we’re looking forward to what the automaker has cooked up with the Bolt EUV. The smaller Bolt EV hatchback, despite receiving many prestigious awards when it was introduced — including North American Car of the Year — hasn’t quite lived up to Chevrolet’s sales expectations. The magical Bolt EUV aims to chart a new path for the automaker’s electrified future. It will be larger and, based on what we saw in a few teasers, will have some pretty dope headlights.

At the same time, Chevy will reveal a major refresh for the Bolt EV, so fans of the nameplate also have something to look forward to. The company has big plans for electrified vehicles in the future, and the Bolt EUV and refreshed Bolt EV are the precursors for what’s to come. So there’s a lot riding on the success of the new Bolts, but if Chevy can make us react like the kid in this Disney-sponsored teaser, that success seems assured.