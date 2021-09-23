No Comments

Chevy Trailblazer Engine Makes Wards 10 Best Engines List

The 2021 Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

Each year, WardsAuto releases a list of the 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems, recognizing some of the most powerful and efficient powertrains on the market. For 2021, the ECOTEC 1.3-liter Turbo three-cylinder engine of the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer earned a spot on the list.

Learn More About Its Capabilities: An overview of the Trailblazer engine lineup

Why did WardsAuto pick this engine?

Photo: Chevrolet

The Trailblazer offers the 1.3-liter engine as an available option. It delivers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque, and it has an output of 116 horsepower per liter — 37 horsepower per liter more than the 6.2-liter V8 of the Corvette Stingray. While the 6.2-liter V8 made the 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list in 2020 for producing up to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, WardsAuto was more impressed by the responsiveness of the small 1.3-liter engine this year.

The Trailblazer engine met the criteria that WardsAuto had set, including low noise and vibration, solid fuel economy, and strong transient response. When testing the Trailblazer, WardsAuto drove an all-wheel-drive model that paired the engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission. This model gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.

Photo: Chevrolet

Active thermal management quickly warms and cools parts of the engine when necessary, using a control valve and an electric water pump. A variable-flow oil pump acts in a similar way to minimize friction. In addition, a deep-skirt cylinder block combines with acoustic covers, an integrated balance shaft, and a high-inertia crankshaft dampener to reduce the engine noise. Judges were most wowed that the engine can produce significant power with just three cylinders.

“Most people behind the wheel would never know there’s only three cylinders doing the work,” said editor Tom Murphy. “The engine seals the deal. It’s fun to discover a great engine in a high-volume, affordable, mainstream vehicle that seats at least four passengers comfortably, with cargo room to spare.”

While WardsAuto specifically evaluated and praised the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, the 2022 model also offers the 1.3-liter engine for a relatively low price.