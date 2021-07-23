No Comments

Chevys Named Top Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $20,000

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Hybrids and electric cars tend to come with higher price tags than their gas-powered counterparts, though they do save you money on gas in the long run. To help you find a more affordable and eco-friendly model, Kelley Blue Book has created a list of the 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $20,000, which includes the Chevrolet Volt and Bolt EV.

2017 Chevrolet Volt

The 2017 Volt

Photo: General Motors

The Chevrolet Volt made its debut in 2011 and was discontinued after the 2019 model year. When running on battery power, the second generation of the plug-in hybrid, which launched in 2016, has a driving range of 53 miles with a full charge. A gas engine will then charge the batteries as they continue to power the car for another 367 miles, giving it a total driving range of 420 miles. During the first 53 miles, the car gets an EPA-estimated 106 MPGe combined, and it gets 42 mpg combined for the next 367 miles.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

The 2017 Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV debuted back in 2017, and this first-generation model earned lots of praise from Kelley Blue Book. The editors remarked that even the 2017 model still has an impressive driving range by today’s standard. This Bolt EV can travel 238 miles on a full charge and reaches an EPA-estimated 119 MPGe combined. According to Kelley Blue Book, the used compact hatchback also has a low starting price and a spacious cabin for up to five passengers.

If you’d prefer to purchase a brand-new electric model, Chevrolet recently introduced the 2022 Bolt EV and all-new 2022 Bolt EUV. The former now has an estimated range of 259 miles and the latter has a range of 247 miles.