Chrysler and Ram Earn IHS Markit Automotive Loyalty Awards

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

IHS Markit recently recognized the Chrysler Pacifica and Ram 1500 in its 25th annual Automotive Loyalty awards program. Each model has earned more customer loyalty than any other vehicle in their respective segments.

What is the Automotive Loyalty awards program?

The 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn

Photo: FCA

The Automotive Loyalty awards program has been measuring owner loyalty for the past 25 years. If a household owning a new vehicle decides to buy or lease a second new vehicle of the same manufacturer, make, or model as the first vehicle, IHS Markit considers that family to be loyal to their vehicle. This is the case whether the household owns both vehicles at the same time or replaces the first vehicle with the second one.

Throughout 2020, IHS Markit looked at 12.4 million registrations for new retail vehicles to determine this year’s award winners. For an automaker to perform well in 2020, it needed to have in-depth research on conquest and retention strategies, market influencers, and drivers’ shopping behaviors.

Chrysler and Ram’s performance in the program

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

The Chrysler Pacifica surpassed the rest of the van segment, earning the Loyalty award for the second consecutive year. The Pacifica is the first and only minivan to have an optional hybrid powertrain in addition to a gas engine. For 2021, the model also offers the newest Uconnect system with the largest-in-class touch screen, adjustable Stow ‘n Go seating, and 140.5 cubic feet of cargo space inside the vehicle.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel

Photo: FCA

The Ram 1500 received the Loyalty award in the light-duty pickup segment for the fifth year in a row. The 2021 model has five engine options, including the 702-horsepower 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V8. The truck can tow up to 12,750 pounds and haul up to 2,300 pounds of gear. In addition, it has available trailering technologies like Trailer Reverse Steering Control and safety systems like Blind Spot Monitoring for added convenience.

As long as Chrysler and Ram keep focusing on customer loyalty, they will likely continue their winning streak next year.