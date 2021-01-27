No Comments

Cinema’s Goofiest Car Chases: ‘Mitchell’ (1975)

If you’re a fan of so-bad-it’s-good cinema, you’re already well aware of the goldmine that is the 1970s. From crazy kung fu flicks to cheap sci-fi schlock, this was definitely an exploitation-heavy decade. It was also a period stuffed with low-budget crime dramas, some better than others. One of the best-known examples of this genre is a little 1975 gem called Mitchell. In addition to featuring one of cinema’s most infamously unlikable protagonists, it also features — and you knew this was coming — a hilariously goofy car chase.

The story of ‘Mitchell’

If you’ve ever heard of Mitchell, it’s likely because you discovered it on the cult 90s TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000, where it become the brunt of an hour and a half of hysterical jokes. Thanks in large part to MST3K, Mitchell now has a modern cult following. The rest of the credit for the film’s bizarre appeal falls on the beefy shoulders of its titular character: Mitchell, played by a boozed-up Joe Don Baker.

Baker’s Mitchell is a slovenly, alcoholic, hard-nosed cop who spends most of his time drinking beer and dating a prostitute. If the intention was to make his character comedic, it doesn’t show in the actual film. Instead, we’re stuck with a gross “hero” who plays more like a middle-aged couch potato than a cop.

It’s no surprise, then, that the film’s car chase is just as sluggish and nonsensical as its title character. And that’s what makes it so funny.

The car chase

Toward the middle of the film, Mitchell begins tailing one of the bad guys. Since this is a low-budget, by-the-numbers cop flick, it’s no surprise that our hero has developed a hunch that no one else on the force believes. And so, working alone, he decides to follow the villains.

What happens next is both perplexing and ridiculously hilarious. For a while, it looks like Mitchell is driving slowly so as not to be detected by the bad guys. But when they leave the main road and begin driving on a dirt path up a hill, Mitchell follows them. The bad guys are clearly aware that they’re being followed, and there are no other vehicles on the dirt road.

Despite all of this, the cars remain at a steady 25 MPH for most of the ensuing “chase.” We, the confused viewers, keep waiting for the cars to speed up. Alas, no dice.

The comical icing on the cake is the music. During what was supposed to be a suspenseful car chase, the music heats up, implying that what we’re seeing is exciting. Instead, what we’re seeing are two cars driving at a snail’s pace up a hill. Comedy gold.

Bafflingly, the music stops just as the cars finally begin speeding up. The ensuing sequence is a bit more exciting, but the cars are still traveling maybe 40 MPH at most. After bumping each other a few times, Mitchell’s car takes a dive off the hill. In clear violation of action-movie law, his car does not explode on impact.

Although not a good movie by any means, there’s a reason why Mitchell has gained a cult following. If you’re looking for the perfect slice of 70s cheese for a bad-movie night, give Mitchell a try.