No Comments

Difference between the Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Trax and the Buick Encore are two of GM’s subcompact crossovers. While the Encore is marketed as an upscale model, how much do these two vehicle really differ? Here’s a look at how they compare, so you can decide for yourself.

Shopping on a Budget? Consider special financing offers

Trims

Photo: Buick

The Chevrolet Trax is available at two trim levels: LS and LT. The Encore only offers one trim, the Preferred. Its amenities are largely equivalent to the Encore LT’s features. All-wheel drive is available across all trims on both models.

Powertrains

Photo: Chevrolet

Both models boast a 1.4-liter turbo engine that’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque, and offer an EPA-estimated 32 mpg on the highway.

Interior features

Photo: Buick

On the inside, the Trax and Encore both offer seating for five passengers, 92.8 cubic feet of passenger volume and 48.4 cubic feet of total cargo space. Behind the second row, the Encore offers slightly more storage room — it provides 18.8 cubic feet of room, while the Chevy offers 18.7 cubic feet.

Furthermore, both come standard with a 7-inch touch screen with smartphone connectivity. And while both crossovers come with a Driver Information Center, the Encore’s is a 4.2-inch color screen, while the Trax only has a 3.5-inch monotone screen.

Only the Encore offers Buick QuietTuning, while leatherette seating surfaces are exclusive to the Trax. And while both the Trax and Encore offer a 120-volt power outlet, it’s standard on the Encore and only an available option on the Trax.

Safety

Photo: Chevrolet

These two crossovers differ in term of available safety tech. Side Blind Zone Alert is exclusive to the Trax. On the other hand, only the Encore offers Front and Rear Park Assist.

Pricing

Photo: Chevrolet

The Trax is considerably less pricey than the Encore. You’ll pay about $21,400 for a no-frills, base-trim Trax, or around $24,600 for a Buick Encore with no extras.

Affordable Luxury: Shop for a Buick Encore

Want to learn more about how these models measure up? Check out our comparison of the Trax and Trailblazer, as well as the Encore and Encore GX.