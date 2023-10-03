No Comments

Differences Between the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

In many respects, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 are close cousins. They share the same engine options, bed sizes, and convenience features, like a six-function folding tailgate. However, they have their share of differences when it comes to available luxuries, towing capability, and hauling capacity. Here’s what sets these two trucks apart.

Towing

The Silverado can tow a bit more than its GMC-branded cousin. When equipped with the standard 2.7-liter engine, the Silverado 1500 can tow up to 9.500 pounds, where as the Sierra 1500 tops out at 9,100 pounds with the standard engine. On the other end of the spectrum, the Silverado 1500 can tow a maximum of 13,300 pounds when equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 or the 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel dynamo. The Sierra 1500 maxes out at 13,000 pounds when powered by the same two engines.

Hauling

In addition to towing more, the Silverado can also haul a bit more than the Sierra, although the difference is negligible. The Chevy truck can manage up to 2,260 pounds of payload, while the Sierra can carry up to 2,240 pounds.

Truck bed amenities

The Sierra and Silverado are evenly matched in terms of truck bed size and cargo capacity. However, the Sierra offers the CarbonPro bed liner, which the Silverado doesn’t provide. This carbon fiber-based truck bed resists scratches, dents, extreme temperatures, and corrosion. However, it’s only available with the short bed configuration, which limits your options.

High Country and Denali Ultimate

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country and the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate are both range-topping models, but the Sierra boasts more high-class luxuries. On both trucks, you’ll find expected amenities like heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, and stylish interior trim materials. The Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate goes the extra mile with massaging front seats, best-in-class 16-way power front seats, and a 12-speaker Bose Premium Series audio system with Centerpoint Surround Sound.



