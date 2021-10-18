No Comments

Differences Between the Buick Encore GX and the GMC Terrain

2022 GMC Terrain

Photo: GMC

GMC and Buick are two of General Motors’ upscale brands. So how do their small SUVs stack up against each other? Here’s a look at their similarities and differences.

Trims

2022 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

On the Buick Encore GX, you can pick from the Select, Essence, and Preferred trims.

The GMC Terrain, on the other hand, offers the SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali trims. The AT4 model is particularly notable for its off-road-equipped design, which includes skid plates, AT4-Exclusive Goodyear Sport Terrain Tires, and the Traction Select System with Off-Road Mode. The Encore GX doesn’t offer anything that’s geared towards outdoor adventures.

Powertrain

2022 GMC Terrain

Photo: GMC

Every model of the Encore GX comes standard with an Ecotec 1.3-liter Turbo engine that pumps out 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft torque. In terms of fuel efficiency, it earns 29 mpg on city streets and 32 mpg when cruising down the highway.

The Terrain has a little more muscle, with a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine offers 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. And as to be expected, it’s a bit less efficient than the Buick. The Terrain offers 25 mpg in the city and 30 mpg under highway driving conditions.

Spaciousness

2022 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

The GMC Terrain offers more cargo room than its Buick cousin. With 29.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row and 63.3 cubic feet with the seats folded flat, the Terrain is better suited to transporting furniture, camping gear, or other bulky cargo items. The Encore GX, on the other hand, has more than enough room for most drivers’ daily needs. Behind the back seats, it offers 23.5 cubic feet, or 50.2 cubic feet with the seats flattened. Both vehicle seat five passengers.

Price

Photo: GMC

The Buick Encore GX starts at $25,995, while the Terrain will set you back $27,900 for a base-trim model.

